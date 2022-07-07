Russian millionaire found dead in his swimming pool

Linked to Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company, multi-millionaire Yuri Voronov was found dead with a gunshot to the head last Monday, 4th, in the swimming pool of his mansion, which is in the port city of Saint Petersburg. Voronov is the ninth Russian oligarch killed in recent months — all deaths remain shrouded in mystery.

Russian police have launched an investigation into this case – raising the possibility of suicide, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail. However, some evidence points to other hypotheses, such as the various spent ammunition shells found at the bottom of the oligarch’s pool.

Voronov’s wife told Russian media that he was being deceived by “dishonorable partners and contractors”.

The investigation has not yet revealed who owns the weapon found at the scene.

Voronov’s friend said the oligarch was “cheerful”

Professor Oleg Karataev, a personal friend of the dead oligarch, told the Daily Mail tabloid that he believed Yuri’s death was a murder. “Did he shoot himself several times? I highly doubt it” – referring to the empty shells found.

According to Karataev, Voronov was a cheerful person and had no motive for suicide. He said the two spoke just days before the oligarch’s death.

“The last time we spoke was a few days ago, on the phone. Yuri was in a great mood, he was generally a very cheerful person,” he reported.

Voronov becomes ninth Russian millionaire to be found dead

Along with Sergei Protosenya (found dead in his mansion in Spain), Vladislav Avayev (in Moscow), Leonid Schulman (also in Saint Petersburg), Mikhail Watford (in Surrey, England), Vasily Melnikov, Andrei Krukovsky and Alexander Tyulyakov and Alexander Subbotin, the oligarch Voronov is part of a series of suspicious and mysterious cases.

In addition to Yuri Voronov, however, five of the six dead had connections to Russian energy giant Gazprom. They would be: Protosenya, Schulman, Tyulyakov, Krukovskuy and Avayev.