Russian ship with Ukrainian grain detained in Turkey has been released

THETurkish authorities released a Russian freighter on Wednesday night that was carrying Ukrainian grain stolen from the occupied city of Berdiansk.

“Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Ukrainian authorities, this vessel was unable to unload the stolen goods and was detained“said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to European Pravda.

A request was sent to the Turkish authorities to detain the ship as well as its cargo.

“At the same time, ignoring the appeal of the Ukrainian authorities, the ship was released on the night of 6 July,” the ministry’s statement details.

The Turkish ambassador was summoned to Kyiv as a result of the Russian vessel’s escape. The ministry demanded that the situation be investigated, and that Ankara “use all possible means to prevent similar cases in the future”.

“The Ukrainian side received the information with deep disappointment and appealed to the Turkish side with an urgent request to carry out an investigation into the aforementioned situation and provide a comprehensive response to the requests of the competent authorities of Ukraine, as well as to prevent cases in the future by all means,” the statement said.

In late June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Ankara takes allegations of illegal Russian grain and grain exports from Ukraine seriously and will not allow them to be imported into its territory.

But despite assurances from Turkish authorities that the country does not buy Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories, a ‘Scheme’ article provides evidence to the contrary.

Read Also: Kazakhstan wants to export oil without passing through Russia