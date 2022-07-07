Samsung demonstrates Gaming Hub, which lets you play games on TV without a console

At an event today (6/7) at its headquarters in São Paulo, Samsung demonstrated the Samsung Gaming Hub, a feature that allows you to play games over the cloud directly on your TV, without having to use storage or download.

The feature was presented at CES 2022, and also last month at another event, but it only began to work earlier this month on the brand’s 2022 line of TVs, especially the Neo QLED QN90, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The journalists present participated in a dispute playing Forza Horizon 5 directly on Samsung TVs using the Gaming Hub, so I could personally experience how the game runs smoothly, without lags or lags. It is worth mentioning that to work properly, the connection needs to be 25 mbps.

Samsung Gaming Hub’s potential is great, including in Brazil

Guilherme Campos, TVs manager at Samsung Brazil, said that the brand has 200 million TVs installed in the world, that is, the Gaming Hub’s potential is very large. Microsoft, Samsung’s main partner in the new feature, must think in the same way, and which was also present at the event.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available at Gaming Hub in Brazil / Disclosure: Samsung

As mentioned in the launch post, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now and Twitch are currently available on the Samsung Gaming Hub in Brazil. Samsung cites some compatible controllers like the Xbox controller and Dual Sense. In addition, it is also possible to use other Bluetooth controllers even if they are not officially considered compatible, including Nintendo Switch joycons.

Bruno Motta, Xbox manager in Brazil, said that the brand is targeting 3 billion users worldwide. To reach this number, one of the bets are cloud solutions such as Gaming Hub. Although the main focus is still the console, Microsoft increasingly wants to make life easier for users. As such, they intend to continue offering the flexibility for gamers to play how and where they want.

