Samsung launches Galaxy M13 with 50 megapixel camera; see price | Cell

The Galaxy M13 began to be sold by Samsung in Brazil at the suggested price of R$ 1,799. The cell phone has an intermediate technical sheet and stands out for its 50 megapixel camera. It is offered in green, blue and copper (a kind of pink) colors. Among the attractions are also the high-performance processor, the storage of 128 GB and the 6.6-inch screen.

The cell phone will not be sold in physical stores, according to the manufacturer’s official announcement. It can be purchased directly from online stores.

Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen

Galaxy M13 datasheet

Processor: octa-core with 2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen: 6.6 inch FHD+

Display resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2408)

Camera: 50 MP main + 5 MP ultra wide + 2 MP depth sensor

Front camera: 8 MP

Colors: blue, copper or green

System: Android + One UI Core 4.1

Launch price: BRL 1,799

With a 5,000 mAh battery, Samsung promises great autonomy, with “charge for prolonged use”, according to the official disclosure. This component is comparable to high-end devices from this and other brands. The device supports 15W fast charging.

Galaxy M13 is also available in copper color

The Samsung Galaxy M13 has a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main (MP) resolution, followed by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, plus autofocus and 10x digital zoom. . The selfie camera, in turn, has 8 MP.

Check out the distribution of the Galaxy M13 camera:

50 MP main

8 MP Ultra Wide

2 MP Depth Sensor

8 MP front

Galaxy M13 has triple camera system with autofocus

To complete, it is worth mentioning that the phone has space for a microSD memory card of up to 1 TB, USB-C interface for charging and data exchange, has Bluetooth 5.0 and is available in e-commerce in blue, copper or green colors. Device leaves the factory with One UI Core 4.1 interface, which is more customizable than previous editions.

