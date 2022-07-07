Santander opens 15,000 scholarships in programming course

Training in technology has been sought after by most Brazilians. In addition to the opportunity to secure a spot in the job market – which has a large number of jobs – those interested in migrating to this area are also looking at high salaries.

Read more: Santander Challenge: customers can earn up to R$100 in invoice credit

To help with training, Santander offers 15,000 scholarships for schedule.

You must be over 18 years of age to apply. The programming course is being offered through a partnership with the Let’s Code platform. Applications are made on the Santander Universities website. See how to participate.

programming course

On the official page of Santander Universities, interested parties can find all the necessary information about the selection process to get one of the 15 thousand bags of study in the programming course.

This is the third edition of Santander Coders.

The bank has been investing more and more in training in areas where the demand for professionals is high.

Thinking about controlling supply and demand, courses with scholarships are a great incentive. The programming course includes an introduction to technology and programming languages full stack, data sciencedata engineer, mobile (Kotlin) and test automation.

The programming course chosen by each candidate will be online and will take place through the Let’s Code platform. What is known from past editions of the program is that Santander has offered training opportunities for people of different ages and areas of training.

And there’s more: the students who present the best performances throughout the entire process have the chance to be hired by Santander. The idea is that students learn to program in practice with a few hours of dedication and a lot of study.