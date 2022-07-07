Santos announces Fabián Bustos departure after elimination in Sudamericana

Santos announced the resignation of coach Fabián Bustos. The decision was taken by the board of Peixe hours after the elimination in the Sudamericana for Deportivo Táchira (VEN) in the heart of Vila Belmiro.

Assistants Lucas Ochandorena and Carlos Caicedo and physical trainer Marco Connena also leave. The reformulation extends to the football department, which no longer has the executive Edu Dracena, the manager Guilherme Lipi and the special advisor Arnaldo Hase.

Santos will need to go to the market in search of a coach, director and manager. President Andres Rueda urgently wants news to try to reduce fan frustration. The tendency is for the new coach to be Brazilian. Assistant Marcelo Fernandes takes over on an interim basis. The next match will be against Atlético-GO on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Bustos arrived in February and lasted just over four months in office. The Argentine has been on a tightrope since the 4-0 rout against Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil. The elimination in the Sudamericana was the shovel of lime.

See the official statement from Santos:

Santos FC announces that it has decided to make changes to the Professional Football Department. Coach Fabián Bustos and soccer executive Edu Dracena leave their duties in the professional team this Thursday (7).

Assistants Lucas Ochandorena and Carlos Caicedo, physical trainer Marcos Conenna, football manager Guilherme Lipi and manager Arnaldo Hase also leave the club.

Santos FC is grateful for the services provided by the professionals and wishes them luck in the course of their careers.

For this Sunday’s game (10), against Atlético Goianiense, the technical assistant of the fixed commission, Marcelo Fernandes, commands the team in Vila Belmiro.

President Andres Rueda will speak at a press conference on a date and time to be announced.