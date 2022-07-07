Santos loses to Deportivo Táchira on penalties and is eliminated from the Sudamericana

Santos is eliminated from the 2022 South American Championship. On Wednesday night, for the return game of the round of 16, Peixe lost 4-2 to Deportivo Táchira-VEN on penalties, in Vila Belmiro, after a draw from 1 to 1 in normal time. In the first leg, the teams were also 1-1.

As a result, the pressure on Fabián Bustos’ work grows even more. Alvinegro Praiano has only one win in the last 13 games. After the referee’s final whistle, in fact, the Santos fans booed the team.

In the quarterfinals, the Venezuelans will face the winner of the duel between Independiente del Valle-EQU and Lanús-ARG. The match is scheduled for this Thursday. In the first game, the Ecuadorians won 2-1.

Santos turns its attention now to the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), the club will host Atlético-GO, for the 16th round of the tournament.

The game – Acting with the support of their fans, the Brazilians tried to start the first stage by pressing. With the clock ticking eight minutes, Marcos Leonardo received a great pass from Ângelo and hit hard for Varela’s defense. The goalkeeper was again required at 12, in a hot header from Eduardo Bauermann after a corner kick.

Moments later, Lucas Braga stole the ball while still in the defense field, got rid of the marking and went to the rival area. The attacker then tried the cross kick, but sent it over. Already at 22, Ângelo scored with Bruno Oliveira, cut the opponent and hit the goal. In the middle of the way, the ball deflected in the marking and went out through the base line.

On the other side, Táchira was precise in his response, right in his first attack on the attack. Uribe received a pitch from Hernández and came face to face with João Paulo. The striker took it from the goalkeeper and completed for the empty goal, opening the scoring in the 26th minute.

At 38, the Venezuelans had a great chance to expand. After a beautiful exchange of passes, Cova received a free-kick at the penalty spot and shot for a beautiful save by João Paulo. On the rebound, Fernández finished without a goalkeeper, but the ball hit Uribe and went over the goal.

In stoppage time, the home team’s lives got even more complicated. That’s because Rodrigo Fernández stopped Hernández with a foul at the entrance of the area and received the red card.

2nd period

On the return of the break, Peixe tried to intensify his pressure, even with one less. With three minutes in, Lucas Pires took a free-kick on the right, the ball passed through everyone and stamped the post. In the sequence, the side tried once more, this time in a shot that stopped in Varela.

After so much prowling around the rival area, the hosts finally scored in the 25th minute. Lucas Barbosa dominated on the right wing and crossed to Sánchez. The Uruguayan just straightened his head to Marcos Leonardo, who completed it to the back of the goal.

In the following minutes, the São Paulo club continued trying to tighten. At 35, Rwan caught the leftover in the penalty area and hit the goal, but stopped in the marking.

On the other side, Táchira responded to 37 minutes. Arace received through the middle and found a good pass for Cova, who hit the defense of João Paulo.

With the scare, Santos reacted soon after. Lucas Braga was triggered by the right, cut the marker and crossed low to Lucas Barbosa. The attacker was ahead of the mark, but played through the bottom line. Already at 45, Marcos Leonardo received in depth and finished with danger from Varela’s left.

So the decision went to penalties.

Penalty shootout

In the collections, the one who did better was Táchira. Farias, Simisterra, Arace and Fernández did for the Venezuelans. On the other side, Sandry and Sánchez even converted, but Ricardo Goulart and Lucas Barbosa missed and gave the victory to the visitors.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 1 (2) X (4) 1 DEPORTIVO TÁCHIRA-VEN

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: July 6, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Assistants: Michael Orue (PER) and Jesus Sanchez (PER)

VAR: Victor H. Carrillo (PER)

Yellow cards: Marcos Leonardo, João Paulo, Lucas Pires (Santos); Flowers, Cova, Uribe, Ariano (Táchira)

Red card: Rodrigo Fernandez (Santos)

Public: 11,081

Income: BRL 363,280.00

GOALS: Marcos Leonardo, at 25 of the 2nd quarter (Santos); Uribe, at 26 of the 1st quarter (Táchira)

SAINTS: João Paulo, Kaiky (Rwan), Luiz Felipe, Bauermann, Lucas Pires (Goulart), Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo (Sánchez), Bruno Oliveira (Sandry), Ângelo (Lucas Barbosa), Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Technician: Fábian Bustos

D. TÁCHIRA: Varela; Restrepo, Marrufo, Ariano and Pablo Camacho; Garces, Francisco Flores; Cova, Hernández (Figueroa); Uribe (Simisterra) and Chacón (Arace)

Technician: Alex Pallarés

