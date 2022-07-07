São Paulo receives proposals by Gabriel Sara

Gabriel Sara’s stint in São Paulo may be nearing its end. The midfielder has attracted interest from Norwich and West Bromwich, two teams in the English second division, and both the club and the player welcome a move to Europe. He is recovering from ankle surgery and is expected to return to the pitch in September.

The information was initially published by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Gabriel Sara is the creator of São Paulo’s grassroots categories and considered one of the main promises of his generation. The Morumbi team understands that the 23-year-old player can be a potential sale that helps alleviate the serious financial crisis experienced by the institution.

In the budget approved by the deliberative council last December, São Paulo expects to raise R$ 142 million in player sales in 2022. So far, the club has sold Tiago Volpi to Toluca-MEX for US$ 1.5 million (R$ 7.5 million at the time price) and Marquinhos for Arsenal for 3.5 million euros (R$ 18.3 million at the time price).

Gabriel Sara debuted for the São Paulo professional team in 2017, but started playing regularly from the end of 2019. Considered versatile, the midfielder started with Fernando Diniz, Hernán Crespo and Rogério Ceni.

In the current season, Sara was playing for the spot on the left with Alisson, but suffered a sprained ankle during the game against Jorge Wilstermann, for the Copa Sudamericana, at the end of April, and needed an operation to correct the ligaments in the place. . He is expected to return to the pitch in September.