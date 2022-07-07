São Paulo vs Universidad Católica: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

São Paulo and Universidad Católica, from Chile, face each other on Thursday night, at Morumbi, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The duel is scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília time), and the ge Follows in Real Time – click here to follow.

Tricolor has an important advantage after the 4-2 victory in Chile a week ago. The team can even be defeated by a goal difference that advances. Defeat by two goals takes the definition to penalties.

Rogério Ceni, however, will have three important absences: Calleri, Igor Vinícius and Rodrigo Nestor were sent off in the first leg and will not play for Morumbi.

Universidad Católica won Coquimbo Unido over the weekend for the Chilean Championship. The team was a rival to São Paulo in the 2012 and 2013 South Americans, being eliminated in both.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

São Paulo continues with its huge list of absences, and for this game it will still have the three players sent off in the first leg. Rafinha should take the place of Igor Vinícius, and Eder can form the attack with Luciano.

Who is out: Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (transition), Walce (surgery recovery), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery) and Arboleda (left ankle surgery), in addition to Igor Vinicius, Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor (suspended).

Probable team: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Luizão) and Léo; Rafinha, Patrick, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Eder and Luciano.

Universidad Católica – Coach: Ariel Holan

Católica is divided between trying to overcome a considerable disadvantage in the Sudamericana or focusing on the Chilean League, where it has an average campaign, but with the dream of getting closer to the leaders – today it is 11th place, 10 points behind Colo Colo.

Probable team: Sebastian Perez; Isla, Astaburuaga, Daniel Gonzalez and Alfonso Parot; Felipe Gutierrez, Luciano Aued and Marcelino Núñez; Fuenzalida, Gonzalo Tapia and Fernando Zampedri.

