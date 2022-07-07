See Right and Chronological Order of Movies on Disney+

Marvel is constantly adding films to its vast catalogue. The most recent will be “Thor: Love and Thunder”. But what’s the right order to watch (or rewatch) the Marvel movies? .

The right order to watch Marvel movies is always up for debate among fans. While some prefer the order of release, others prefer to watch the feature films in chronological order.

If you haven’t seen anything yet, we recommend starting the movies in story order — meaning what happened in “Captain Marvel” in the 1990s will come before “Civil War,” which takes place in 2016.

But at the end of the text, we’ve also arranged the list in order of release. Check it out below:

Right order of Marvel movies

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) kiss in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) Image: Reproduction

The context is World War II, the 1940s: it’s time to witness the transformation of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) into the honored and powerful super soldier created by the United States.

2. Captain Marvel (2019)

Actress Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, the main character of “Captain Marvel” Image: Disclosure

The first solo film by a Marvel heroine takes place in the 1990s, the decade in which Carol Danvers comes to Earth as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

3. Iron Man (2008)

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in 2008 movie Image: Disclosure

This was the first movie released by the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), but it is third on our list in chronological order of history. Here we will meet Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

4. Iron Man 2 (2010)

“Iron Man 2” (2010) Image: Disclosure

An enemy threatens to disrupt wealthy Tony Stark’s peace of mind in this Iron Man movie, which helped strengthen Marvel and is fourth on our list.

5. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) Image: reproduction/Marvel

Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) needs to stay calm so he doesn’t destroy everything he sees when he transforms into the Hulk.

6. Thor (2011)

Chris Hemsworth, in a scene from “Thor” (2011) Image: Reproduction

The Norse god played by Chris Hemsworth arrived on earth in the sixth film of the Marvel chronology, in which you will still meet the villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

7. The Avengers (2012)

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene in “The Avengers: The Avengers” (2012) Image: Disclosure

The unforgettable reunion of Earth’s greatest heroes marks the seventh film on the list: join Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Scene from the movie “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), by Alan Taylor Image: Reproduction

In his second solo movie (and the ninth on our Marvel chronological list), Thor will try to save his beloved Jane (Natalie portman) and the entire universe.

9. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Jon Favreau in “Iron Man 3” (2013) Image: Reproduction

The fear of failure is a major adversary for Iron Man in his third (and final) solo film. Will Tony Stark relearn to trust himself?

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Scene from the movie “Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier” (2014), by Anthony and Joe Russo Image: Reproduction

Alongside Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Captain America must face the dangerous Winter Soldier and his own past.

11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Image: Disclosure

Get your headphones on and listen to music alongside Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), the Star-Lord of this group of heroes. The 11th story of the MCU should make you laugh.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) Image: Disclosure

It’s time to save the universe once again. Oh, and now you’ll want to protect “baby Groot”, the baby version of a character played by Vin Diesel.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

James Spader in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” Image: Disclosure

An artificial intelligence created by Tony Stark ends up transforming into Ultron (James Spader)… Will this represent the extinction of humanity?

14. Ant-Man (2015)

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man Image: Reproduction

Everyone can be a hero, even a thief like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). With the help of a special suit, he gains superhuman strength and the power to curl up like an ant.

15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Falcon, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Captain America, Scarlet Witch and Winter Soldier in “Captain America: Civil War” Image: Disclosure

A gigantic ideological conflict between Captain America and Iron Man will shake the Avengers. Whose side will you take in the confrontation that divided the world?

16. Black Widow (2021)

Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow” (2021) Image: Marvel Studios/Disclosure

The first Black Widow (Scartlett Johansson) solo film was released simultaneously on the Disney+ streaming platform, due to the pandemic, and in theaters. The story shows Natasha Romanoff on the run and being forced to face her past.

17. Black Panther (2018)

Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther” Poster Image: publicity/Marvel

With three Oscar awards, “Black Panther” is an excellent film and a historic milestone: the victory of the black community with T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and wakanda.

18. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Scene from the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” Image: Reproduction

It was here that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) returned to his “home”, Marvel. Thanks to a deal with Sony, the hero faced the Vulture in a great movie.

19. Doctor Strange (2016)

Scene from “Doctor Strange” (2016) Image: Disclosure

To become the most powerful magician in the universe, surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will suffer a lot in the United States and Nepal.

20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a scene from “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) Image: Disclosure

Odin (Anthony Hopkins), the king of Asgard and father of Thor, is missing. It’s up to the thunder god to face his older sister, Hela, and stop Ragnarok.

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) Image: Disclosure

Scott Lang, the Ant-Man, will team up with The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) to uncover great secrets from the past while trying to come to terms with his father.

22. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “Avengers: Infinity War” Image: Disclosure

This is the first part of the battle against the supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin). Will the Avengers be able to stop him from gathering the six Infinity Stones?

23. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame Image: Disclosure

The big chapter. If you want to see this movie, prepare your heart and be ready to solve the mess Thanos created at the end of “Infinity War”. Maybe you cry, okay?

24. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Image: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is forced to confront his past when his father, The Mandarin (Tony Leung), leader of the Ten Rings organization, lures him into a quest for a mystical path along with his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang). .

25. The Eternals (2021)

Scene from Marvel’s “Eternals” Image: Marvel Studios/Disclosure

An immortal alien race emerges from anonymity after thousands of years, to protect Earth from the Deviants. In the starring cast, names like Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

26. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Image: Reproduction: Marvel

Who would have thought that a trip through Europe could be so dangerous? Peter Parker just wanted to conquer his crush MJ (Zendaya), but will need to defeat villains again.

27. Spider-Man: No Homecoming (2021)

MJ (Zendaya) prepares to fly with Peter (Tom Holland) in ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ Image: Sony Pictures/Disclosure

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) deals with the aftermath of J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) revealing Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world. When he decides to ask Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to deal with his problem, he unintentionally ends up opening the doors of the multiverse and inviting a parade of villains who have fought the Friendly Neighborhood.

28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Benedict Cumberbatch is the Master of the Mystic Arts in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Image: Marvel Studios/Disclosure

To save a young woman with powers to open borders between different universes from an unknown enemy, Dr. Strange will have to travel across the multiverse and discover previously unimaginable alternate realities. The film expands on the concept of parallel universes presented earlier.

In the future?

The next Marvel movie will be “Thor: Love and Thunder” which will be released on July 7, 2022 in theaters. The premieres of:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Fantastic Four (no confirmed date)

Blade (no confirmed date)

Deadpool 3 (no confirmed date)

Captain America 4 (no confirmed date)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2 (no confirmed date)

Spider-Man 4 (no confirmed date)

The Mutants (no confirmed date)

Thunderbolts (no confirmed date)

Marvel movies release order

If you’re a conservative fan, you might want to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the order they were released. With you in mind, we’ve put together this list below:

Phase 1

1. Iron Man (2008)

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

3. Iron Man 2 (2010)

4. Thor (2011)

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

6. The Avengers (2012)

Level 2

7. Iron Man 3 (2013)

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

10. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

12. Ant-Man (2015)

Phase 3

13. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

14. Doctor Strange (2016)

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

18. Black Panther (2018)

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

21. Captain Marvel (2019)

22. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Phase 4