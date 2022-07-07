Selena Gomez poses in recording studio and makes fans anxious

This Wednesday, 6, Selena Gomez with a simple video posted on TikTok, made fans around the world create hope about a possible comeback of the singer and actress. Selena in the small content posted appears in a studio, in front of a microphone and with headphones.

Selena Gomez posts video in recording studio. (Photo: Reproduction/TikTok)

Despite giving hints and commenting a few times in interviews about recording in the studio, Selena is not considering going on tour at the moment, even though she is open to it, as she considers her priorities to be higher.

Exploring his Latin roots his latest EP released in March of last year, “revelation” was recorded entirely in Spanish and featured guest appearances by Latin American musicians such as Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro on the track “dance with me”, a video clip directed by Brazilian Fernando Nogari; in “Dámelo to” with the also Puerto Rican Myke Towers. His last album in English was released in 2020, “Rare” with 12 tracks in the standard edition, in the deluxe 17 tracks and in the special version of Target it was distributed with 18 tracks, some of the collaborations were with Gucci Mane, Kygo and Marshmello.

Selena has also participated in collaborations with other artists such as “Ice Cream” in 2020 along with the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, and the most recent in 2021 with the British COLDPLAY, “Let Somebody Go” whose music video was released in February of this year.

Despite being more than a year without releasing musical material, Selena has invested in her return to acting, since last August she has been part of the cast of the comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” as Mabel Mora. In recent weeks, the release of the second season took place, and Gomez’s character starred in a kissing scene with Alice, played by Cara Delevingne.

Parallel to music and acting, Selena performed two seasons of the culinary show on HBO Max, titled Selena + Chef, the first premiering in August 2020, and January 2021 the second. With the objective, in addition to exploring the culinary talents of the actress and singer, without any script, the participation of renowned chefs of the world cuisine with the same in each episode choosing a charity institution for dissemination in order to receive ten thousand dollars donated by the program, also disclosed that the apprentice actress had raised more than two million dollars by the end of the second season.

Featured photo: Selena Gomez. Playback/Instagram.