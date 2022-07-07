Senate approves bill that accelerates the installation of antennas for 5G

The Senate approved a project that makes it possible to install telecommunications infrastructure, such as mobile phone antennas, when the body responsible for issuing the license does not respond within the legal period of 60 days. The matter passed through the Chamber and goes to presidential sanction.

The project, approved on Tuesday (6), aims to overcome “disproportionate bureaucratic requirements” for licensing this infrastructure. In addition, there is an understanding that the telecommunications sector demands constant expansion and modernization. The bill amends the so-called Law of Antennas, from 2015.

In the understanding of the author of the text, deputy Vitor Lippi (PSDB-SP), the Antennas Law does not have any effect on the lack of manifestation of the authorities in the face of requests from telecommunications providers. And he adds that the deadlines for licensing cell phone antennas are still much longer than the 60 days set by law.

The project also provides that the competent body or entity may revoke the license at any time, if the conditions stipulated in the application or in other relevant laws and regulations are not complied with.

5G technology

The approval of the project took place on the same day that the 5G signal arrived in Brazil. The technology is already present in Brasilia. The next capitals to have the technology released will be Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo, with no date set.

In the opinion of the draftsman of the text in the Senate, Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), the 5G signal requires the installation of more antennas than previous technologies. “It is estimated that providers will need to multiply by a figure between five and ten the number of cellular antennas currently installed in the country”, said the parliamentarian.

“It happens that, in many cases, the time to obtain the necessary licenses for the installation of the antennas exceeds, by far, the legally established period of 60 days. Due to this delay, the population loses, which is currently without a service already considered essential, and the providers, who cannot fully exercise the right to free initiative in their economic activities”, added the rapporteur.

