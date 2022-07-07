Seven movies and series to watch in 2022 on Watch Brasil

July has arrived, and with it the children’s holidays. With that in mind, the Watch Brazil prepared a special program for those who are planning to enjoy this period of rest in front of the small screen. There are seven films and series of different styles to entertain the whole family.

It’s Giving Wave 2 – Released in 2017, the animated comedy It’s Giving Wave 2, features the WWE Superstars, providing their own voices, while comparing themselves to the talking animals. In the movie the surfer penguin, Cadu Maverick, is back and looking for new adventures. When the famous group of marombeiros Hang 5 appears on Pen-Gu Island and offers directions to the most legendary peak. Rufus – Directed by Savage Steve Holland, the comedy tells the story of Manny, who finds a mysterious amulet and makes a wish, Rufus his dog, then magically transforms into a human boy. Although he doesn’t know how to act normally, he becomes the most popular boy in school. Everybody hates Chris – Launched in 2005, the comic series is based on the life of comedian Chris Rock, a black teenager who lives with his family in Brooklyn, New York, in the 1980s. Chris lives with his parents, Julius and Rochelle, and with the two brothers, Drew and Tonya. He attends Corleone Junior High School, where Chris is the only black student, which makes his life much more difficult. But he makes a friend, Greg, who is always with Chris, going through his tragically comic situations. Directed by Chris Rock and Ali LeRoi, the cast includes actors Tyler James Williams, Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews. Mirror, My Mirror – Released in 2012, the film tells the story of one of the greatest classics in cinema. An extremely vain stepmother takes over the kingdom after the king’s death, and begins to levy more and more taxes to support a life of opulence. At the same time, she keeps her stepdaughter, Snow White, trapped in her room. Upon turning 18, Snow White decides to leave the castle and discover the reality of the kingdom. Horrified by the famine and misery of the people, she returns determined to overthrow the queen. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Lily Collins and Armie Hammer. The fairly Oddparents — Created by Butch Hartman, the cartoon series chronicles the daily life of Timmy Turner and his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda. Timmy is a 10 year old boy who lives in a small town, goes to school, has an evil nanny named Vicky and lives a normal life, until one day he meets two fairies who become his godparents. Throughout the series Timmy makes several enemies and lives several adventures with Cosmo and Wanda. The show is a Canadian-American production, and was Nickelodeon’s second most successful series. It’s Raining Burger – Released in 2009. The animation, It’s Raining Burger, tells the story of Flint Lockwood, who is a young scientist who dreams of creating something that will be recognized by the population of Boca Grande, a small island in the Atlantic. One day he manages to figure out a way to turn water into food, but he needs a lot of electricity to run it. What will happen in the city? The Thundermans – Released in 2018, the series tells the story of Phoeb and Max Thunderman who are anything but normal. The children of parents with superpowers, these 14-year-old twins have inherited their peculiar gift, and are capable of performing incredible feats. Now, the family’s only challenge is to try to lead a life like everyone else, but this will not be an easy task. The cast includes Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke and Diego Velázquez.

So, you already know! Prepare the popcorn and press play.