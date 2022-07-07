Solar de Sant’Ana in Tondela reclassified as a monument of public interest | Patrimony

Solar de Sant’Ana, where the headquarters of the Terra de Besteiros Museum is located, in Tondela, Viseu district, was reclassified from a monument of municipal interest to a monument of public interest.

