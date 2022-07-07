Solar de Sant’Ana in Tondela reclassified as a monument of public interest

Solar de Sant’Ana, where the headquarters of the Terra de Besteiros Museum is located, in Tondela, Viseu district, was reclassified from a monument of municipal interest to a monument of public interest.

The ordinance that reclassifies the building – consisting of an old manor house and a chapel and which was of municipal interest since May 2006 – was published today in Diário da República.

The reclassification of Solar de Sant’Ana was due to “its interest as a remarkable testimony of experiences or historical facts, its aesthetic, technical and intrinsic material value, its architectural and urban design and its extension and what is reflected from the point of view of collective memory”, justifies the document.

The ordinance says that it is a “typical example of the 18th century manor architecture of Beiras”, which has a private chapel and a turret and is located in one of the main arteries of Tondela, close to the squares of the Igreja Matriz and the Town Hall.

The building has “a model of Baroque taste, with robust lines, in which the main door, with a straight frame, topped by a window flanked by volutes and windings, giving access to the interior, where the Municipal Library of Tondela worked, and which, it currently houses the headquarters of the Terra de Besteiros Museum”, he adds.

The chapel dedicated to Santa Ana, built in 1740, has a “portal in a lowered arch framed by an alfiz and surmounted by a large stone of arms and a semicircular pediment” and its interior, “with a single nave, houses an altarpiece in gilded and polychrome, executed , according to the inscription, in Italy, at the beginning of the second half of the 18th century”.

The decree published today also establishes the Special Protection Zone (ZEP), taking into account “the implantation and urban environment of the property, including the existing urban fabric and buildings, with the heritage values ​​already recognized, in order to preserve the framework and its artistic and architectural features”.

“Its fixation aims to avoid the emergence of interventions with a decontextualizing impact, safeguarding the maintenance of the fundamental characteristics of the place and the perspectives of its contemplation and fruition”, he explains.

In this context, the Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage, in conjunction with the Regional Directorate for Culture of the Center and the City Council of Tondela, studied the restrictions considered appropriate and obtained a favorable opinion from the National Council of Culture.

“An area of ​​archaeological sensitivity (ASA) was created, corresponding to the entire ZEP” and, therefore, “intrusions into the subsoil, namely works that involve transformation, overturning or removal of the same, as well as the eventual demolition or modification of construction, must be subject to on-site and continuous archaeological monitoring”.

“The emergence of archaeological remains may imply carrying out surveys or archaeological excavations”, adds the ordinance.

Two zonings were created, which impose several limitations, and in zone 1, the area “must maintain the formal characteristics that define it, namely in terms of volumetry, morphology, alignments and boundaries, as well as the exterior coverings or urban arrangement”. ”.

In zone 2, the area “must maintain the formal characteristics that define it, namely in terms of the original architectural language of the buildings and urban walls, physical characteristics, nature and color of the materials of the exterior coating”.

Source: Lusa