Souza arrives in Recife to sign with Náutico and says his goal is access to Serie A: “Motivated” | nautical

With the status of Náutico’s biggest signing for the sequel to the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, midfielder Souza landed this Thursday afternoon in Recife to sign a contract with the club until the end of 2023.

Upon his arrival, the 34-year-old player was received by the legal vice president, Luiz Gaião, and by some fans. And in a quick interview, he assured that the objective is still to seek access to Serie A.

1 of 2 Souza arrives in Recife to sign with Náutico — Photo: Sarah Porto Souza arrives in Recife to sign with Náutico — Photo: Sarah Porto

According to Souza, the first conversations with Náutico began when he was working for Khorfakkan, in the United Arab Emirates. His last match was on May 26, when he even scored a goal.

The player, who has been working outside Brazil since 2016, with spells at Al-Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia, and at Cerezo Osaka, from Japan, returns to defend Náutico after ten years. In 2012, he was one of the highlights of the team alvirrubro in the Brazilian Championship, getting a spot for the Copa Sudamericana.

– We had been talking for a while, since I was in the United Arab Emirates. We had been talking and the idea was maturing and a conclusion has now been reached – said Souza, upon disembarkation.

“It’s very good, after ten years, we can be here again. I’m happy and motivated to return to play in Náutico”, completed the steering wheel.

Revealed by Palmeiras, Souza also defended Bahia, Cruzeiro and Santos after leaving Timbu. The re-debut for Náutico can only take place after the reopening of the national transfer window, on the 18th.

– I’ll be back more experienced, but we’ll show it on the pitch. Little by little we will improve physically and you can be sure that we come here to help and do our best,” she said.

“I came to help in any way. We are going to work and little by little put together a strategy so that Náutico can leave happy. Our objective is to reach Serie A and we are going to fight for it”, he concluded.

Souza’s contract with Náutico runs until the end of 2023. According to the ge, the player was right for a salary well below what he had been receiving in recent seasons abroad. But with triggers.