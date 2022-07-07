Stations will have to disclose how much fuel cost before the ICMS reduction

As of this Thursday, 7th, gas stations across the country are obliged to disclose, in a “correct, clear, precise and legible” way, the fuel prices that were charged, on June 22, 2022, for that consumers can compare prices at the time of purchase.

The law, which was enacted on June 24, does not allow federative units to charge the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) at a percentage above the rate of 17% or 18%, depending on the location.

The decree published this Thursday highlights that the owners of the gas stations must also inform, separately, the approximate amount related to the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS). ).

In addition, they must show the value related to the Contribution to the Social Integration and Heritage Formation Programs for Public Servants (PIS/Pasep) and the Contribution to Social Security Financing – Cofins. As well as the amount related to the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain levied on the import and sale of oil and its derivatives, natural gas and its derivatives, and fuel ethyl alcohol (Cide-fuels).

The determination, effective until December 31, 2022, is contained in Decree No. 11,121, published in the Official Gazette of the Union today.

