Status of Upcoming Marvel Movies With Tom Holland Revealed

The actor has not yet signed a return to the role of Peter Parker, apparently.

Even though the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Return Home has given a new origin to the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universethe return of the Teioso from Tom Holland seems a little less assured.

According to the insider Jeff Sneider, the new movie trilogy of the hero in the MCU has been confirmed but is not yet being developed, and largely due to the fact that nothing has been signed and made official yet, only spoken in goodwill. speaking to The AnklerSneider explained the situation (via comic book):

“There are plans afoot for another Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, but I believe he hasn’t signed any contracts yet, so those plans aren’t official yet. That said, I’m sure more Spider-Man adventures with Holland are a top priority for the execs, who are also counting on the actor to anchor the Uncharted franchise.”

Sneider’s account appears to line up with a statement from the executive Tom Rothmanfrom Sony, which stated in May 2022 to the deadline that hopes to start the development of the next Spider man soon, and that Holland’s return, Zendaya and the director Jon Watts It is an expectation, not a certainty.

So, it seems that Tom Holland still hasn’t confirmed his return to the role, but since it was Peter Parker who raised him to stardom, that shouldn’t take long to change.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is available in the catalog HBO Max.

