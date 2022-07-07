“Stranger Things” is getting a spin-off series and play

The success of “Stranger Things” is so great that its universe will soon be expanded, as announced recently. The Duffer brothers, creators of the work, have just founded the production company Upside Down Pictures, which has already closed new contracts with Netflix – including a spin-off series and a play based on the original story.

According to the website Deadline, the spin-off should have the direct involvement of Matt and Ross Duffer, being also set in the city of Hawkins. As for the play, the production company Upside Down and Netflix should work with Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry, two BBC veterans, responsible for series such as the acclaimed “The Crown”.

Before all that, “Stranger Things” will get its official conclusion, in the fifth and final season of the Hawkins children’s story. Vecna ​​appears to be the definitive villain of the plot, being responsible for deaths and important events in the fourth season. The most recent episodes also had one of their strongest points in the soundtrack, with the resurgence of music by artists such as Kate Bush and Metallica.

About “Stranger Things”

Mixing science fiction, horror, thriller and teen drama, “Stranger Things” premiered in July 2016. The screenplay is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, United States, during the 1980s. The most recent season had superior ratings. to 40 million users of the streaming service in the United States alone.

Created, written and directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, the series has been critically acclaimed since its launch and garners nominations at Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA TV Awards, among others.

