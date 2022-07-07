Suarez confirms he won’t play at River after Libertadores crash

The possibility of Luis Suárez reinforcing River Plate came to an end with the club’s fall in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. To Uruguay’s ‘El País’, the 35-year-old forward said he was “enthusiastic”, but confirmed that he will not sign with the Argentine club after the 1-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield on aggregate.

“I was very excited about the possibility of going to River Plate to play Libertadores. It was a dream I had to win a tournament in South America. As River fell, that possibility was ruled out”, revealed the Uruguayan.

“A month and a half ago I declared that I was not going to leave Europe, but River insisted so much that I even considered it and there was a possibility,” he added.

In recent weeks, River’s interest in having Suarez began to be aired after Atletico Madrid announced that they would not renew his contract. The negotiation between the parties was even taken for granted by an Argentine journalist.

If hired, Suárez would reinforce the team from the quarterfinals of the competition. However, River Plate could not reverse the 1-0 defeat in the first leg and, after a goalless draw at home, left Libertadores in the round of 16 against Vélez Sarsfield, beating the possibility.

To ‘El País’, the player also said that he was surprised not to have been contacted by Nacional, the club that revealed him. “If I thought and deluded myself with the possibility of River, the same would happen with Nacional, which was my home”, he added. “I am surprised that the leaders did not even call me to know my situation”, he added.

The Uruguayan club, however, was eliminated in the group stage of Libertadores. The team was in third place in Group C and qualified for the playoffs of the Sudamericana. In the round of 16 of the tournament, Nacional beat Unión Santa Fe 4-1 on aggregate and advanced to the quarterfinals.