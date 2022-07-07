Suarez rules out River Plate after Libertadores fall: “As he stayed out, the possibility falls” | international football

Striker Luis Suárez ruled out the possibility of playing for River Plate after the elimination of the Argentine club in Libertadores . The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward made it clear, in an interview with Uruguay’s Ovación newspaper, that he was excited about the chance to play for Millonarios because of the South American competition.

– I was very excited about the possibility of going to River and fighting for the Copa Libertadores. It was a dream I have to win a cup in South America. Since River was left out, the possibility drops,” he said.

VAR audios of River’s elimination show that the referee was convinced by Brazilians in a disallowed goal: “For me it’s a goal”

1 of 1 Luis Suárez has left Atletico Madrid and is without a club — Photo: Getty Images Luis Suárez left Atletico Madrid and is without a club – Photo: Getty Images

After the repercussion of Luis Suárez’s statements, Vélez Sarsfield, the executioner of River’s elimination in Libertadores, made a provocation on Twitter. The club led by Cacique Medina made a publication with a flag of Uruguay and the question: “What if Cacique calls you?”.

Also in the interview with “Ovación”, Luis Suárez expressed his surprise that Nacional, from Uruguay, his former club, had never contacted him since he became free after leaving Atletico Madrid.

– If I even considered and got excited about the possibility of River, the same would happen with Nacional, which was my home. I’m surprised that Nacional’s managers didn’t even call me to find out about my situation – said the player.

After the end of his contract with Atletico Madrid, Suárez’s future is still open. The 35-year-old was close to a deal with River Plate and the team’s future for the season should change the course of the Uruguayan star. See below the elimination of River in Libertadores.