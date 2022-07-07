Suggestions for movies and series on digital platforms

Tip of the Week: “Spencer”

Pablo Larraín’s new film speculates on the days before Princess Diana’s divorce filing

One of the members of the British royal family that was most loved by the people and known by all, Diana Spencer (or Lady Di, as she was nicknamed by the tabloids at the time) was princess during the period of 1981 – when she married Prince Charles – the 1990, when divorced. Despite apparently living a fairy tale, Diana’s reality in the royal family was always very harsh, since her way of being was constantly reproached by the rules of conduct and etiquette. Sadly, she died a tragic and untimely death in 1997 while fleeing the “paparazzi”. But his memory lives on to this day, being the subject of books, series and movies.

The most recent of the works that deal with the story of Lady Di is the feature “Spencer”, by filmmaker Pablo Larraín (also author of “Jackie”) and released in 2021. The film, available on Amazon Prime Video, takes place in the 1990s. 1990, on a Christmas holiday that Diana (Kristen Stewart) spends with the royal family. During these three days, the princess is forced to face her failed marriage and the unhappiness of her current life. Because of this, Diana realizes that, even with his two children, Charles’ heart has always been with Camilla Parker Bowles, his longtime lover and friend. Thus, the divorce filing will end the Christmas script planned by the royal family.

As it takes place in a very complex period and with few details of Diana’s life, the film takes the creative freedom to play with the audience’s imagination. With this, the feature has a surrealist structure, bringing hallucinations and dreams as an important part of the narrative construction. The Lady Di’s own comparison with Anne Boleyn, a former queen left and killed by her husband Henry VII, shows the princess’ fear and agony in the face of the family’s reaction. In addition, a great highlight of “Spencer” is the performance of Kristen Stewart, who manages to masterfully sustain the entire dense plot.