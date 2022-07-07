Sunspot is nearly triple the size of Earth in 24 hours

According to spaceweather — a website that tracks news about weather events in the universe — the sunspot, called AR 3038, has grown to approximately 2.5 times the size of Earth. Earth. So the spot is now about 31,900 kilometers across, and it all happened on the night of June 19-20.

What are the so-called sunspots?

Compared to the surface of our star, sunspots appear to be slightly darker because they are regions of the Sun’s surface that have temperatures below the local average.

These spots present themselves with a high concentration of magnetic field. This field is concentrated and retains matter like a plasma, which is an extremely hot, electrically charged and ionized gas.

Spot AR 3038 has an unstable magnetic field

The images that were taken by the agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory show how the region is changing. Experts reveal that AR 3038 has an unstable “beta-gamma” magnetic field, which provides energy for M-class solar flares.

Thus, the second strongest type of solar eruption is precisely the M type. The existing categories are A, B, C, M and X (from the weakest to the strongest), according to the internationally recognized classification.

It’s not the time for major worries yet.

However, fortunately, the researchers’ predictions did not come true. According to Alex Young, associate director of the Goddard Space Flight Center’s Heliophysics Division, the spot is producing small solar flares, but it’s not complicated enough to cause major calamities.

Thus, according to Young, there is about a 30% chance that the solar mantle will produce medium-sized sine waves and a 10% chance that it will produce stronger storms.

According to Solar Dynamics Observatory scientist W. Dean Pesnell, this sunspot is an active region of modest size that has not grown significantly out of the norm and is still relatively small. He goes on to say that this is precisely the type of active region to be expected at this point in the solar cycle.