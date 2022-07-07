Taika Waititi made an incredible gaffe with Natalie Portman

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Star Wars franchise ended its main story in the year 2019 with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but the saga did not end there. With several productions at all times annually, director Taika Waititi, of Thor: Love and Thunder, is one of those responsible for the next one.

Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was In Star Wars

With Thor: Love and Thunder opening in Brazilian theaters tomorrow, director Taika Waititi reveals a funny moment while working on both productions. Talking to Rolling Stone, Waititi talks about how the casting process goes, revealing that he tried to bring Natalie Portman, Jane Foster in his theatrical production, into the world of Star Wars, but forgot that she was already a part of it.

Check out the director’s full speech below.

“Anytime you ask how do we choose a cast? We offer them millions of dollars and they say yes. Natalie said to me, what are you going to do next? And I said, ‘I’m working on a Star Wars movie. Have you ever been interested in a Star Wars movie?’ And she said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars productions.’ I forgot about that trilogy. [Risadas]

Natalie Portman was present during the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, in the films ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’, ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’ and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’. The actress is responsible for the role of Padmé Amidala, a senator representing Naboo during the final years of the Galactic Republic and also the mother of Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Film may not come out of paper

Earlier this year, in an interview with The New York Times, director Taika Waititi confirmed his dedication to the film’s script, stating that it will define whether he leaves the role. Check out the director’s speech below.

[…] Once I deliver the script, that will define when the movie will be made, or if it will be made at all.

Everything We Know About Taika Waititi’s Star Wars

The feature was initially brought to the public by The Hollywood Reporter in January 2020, being confirmed in May of the same year.

In December 2020, Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, confirmed that the script was already in production by Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. In 2022, the project was confirmed for 2023 by the president.

More information about the Star Wars film has not been released at this time.