Taika Waititi Offered Natalie Portman a Star Wars Role After Forgetting She’s in the Prequel Trilogy

The next Star Wars director’s film Taika Waititi could have presented Natalie Portman in an important role… if she wasn’t already there and done it. At the Star Wars prequel trilogy – consisting of 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace2002 Star Wars Episode II – Attack of the Clonesand 2005 Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – Portman was featured in the breakout role of Padmé Amidala. But this is a fact that has apparently escaped Waititi’s mind.

Recently, Waititi worked with Portman on the new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In a new interview with , the director talked about why he brought back the character of Portman from the previous film. Thor movies to appear in the next sequence. He said it felt like the right time to do so in the story, and luckily for the filmmakers, Portman was very quick to jump on board to appear as Mighty Thor.

“Basically, I was like, a lot of fans miss Jane Foster, and people want to see her again. Thor. Kevin [Feige] I was already like, ‘I would love to try to figure out a way to bring Mighty Thor into this movie and bring Natalie back.’ It didn’t take much convincing. She had never heard of this comic run so I just left some comics for her…. Whenever you ask, how do we launch so-and-so? We offered them millions of dollars and they said yes! [Laughs]”

Portman must have enjoyed the experience asking Waititi about possible involvement with his next project. Waititi mentioned how he was working on a Star Wars film and asked if she would be interested in appearing in that franchise. As Waititi explains, Portman had to remind him that she’s had her time at the Star Wars franchise.

“Natalie told me, what do you do next? And I said ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in one Star Wars movie?’ She said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars films.’ I forgot those.” [Laughs]

Natalie Portman can be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

Maybe Natalie Portman Doesn’t Get Involved With Taika Waiti Star Wars film, but she can be seen in a major role in the director’s newest film. Thor: Love and Thunder stars Portman alongside Chris Hemsworth with the two teaming up as Jane “Mighty Thor” Foster and Thor alongside Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Waititi) to stop the sinister Gorr, the Butcher of God (Christian Bale) from destroying all the gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder officially opens in theaters on July 8, 2022. It is unclear when Waititi Star Wars movie will be released, but his next film, the sports drama Wins in the next goalwill be released in 2023. This film stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss and follows a Dutch-American football coach transforming the American Samoa national team into an elite team.