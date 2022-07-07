Teacher is fired after revelation that she keeps page on erotic platform

One teacher was fired after the company responsible for hiring her at a South End school (Indiana, USA) discovered that she maintains a page on the erotic platform “OnlyFans”.

Sarah Seales, who goes by Sarah Juree on social media, attacked an Indiana news site after it exposed how she supplemented her teacher’s salary with racy home-made essays.

According to the conservatively oriented Real News Michiana, the company responsible for hiring the teacher, STARBASE Indiana, terminated her contract on June 27, claiming that the activity outside the classroom “put the company’s reputation at risk”.

“These photos pose a real and immediate risk of damage to the reputation or business of STARBASE Indiana, Inc., including the loss of schools, donors, community partners and our contract to operate with the State National Guard”the company said in a statement.

Sarah Seales Photo: Playback/Instagram

Fired teacher, Sarah keeps page on ‘OnlyFans’ Photo: Reproduction

On Instagram, Sarah criticized the reporter who signed the article in which she revealed the “parallel life” of the American.

“I am shocked and saddened by your vile attempt to ruin my life”she wrote.

After losing her income as a teacher, Sarah is campaigning for more subscribers on the adult platform.