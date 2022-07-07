Telecine Cult exhibits The Godfather this Thursday, the date that marks the 50th anniversary of the premiere of the classic in Brazil

Advertising

50 years ago, on July 7, the Corleone family dominated movie theaters in Brazil with their first feature, The Godfather, turning mafia films into a successful genre and becoming a reference for many other productions. To celebrate the five decades of this iconic premiere, Telecine Cult screens the feature today at 10 pm and invites the audience to continue the marathon of Francis Ford Coppola’s award-winning trilogy at telecineinside Globoplay.

But this month, it’s not just the Corleones who strike fear wherever they go. In honor of the date, more gangsters are present in Telecine’s programming, in three thrillers that premiere on the next Tuesday nights, at Premium. the unprecedented Lansky – A History of the Mafia arrives on the channel on the 12th, at 22:00, and already has in the title which is its main character: Meyer Lansky. Harvey Keitel and John Magaro bring the godfather of organized crime to life in different phases. With the Première Telecine label, the plot is based on facts and also has Sam Worthington, Kelly and David James Elliott in the cast.

On the 19th, at 19:20, the news is The betrayer, starring Maria Fernanda Cândido. Filmmaker Marco Bellocchio delves into the true story of one of the most famous mobsters in Italian history, Tommaso Buscetta, played by Pierfrancesco Favino. With scenes filmed in Brazil and full of references to The Godfather franchise, the film competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. On the 26th, at 11:40 pm, it’s time for the unprecedented Family Revenge, with Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer, Ewan McGregor, William Fichtner, Lorraine Bracco, Jeremy Allen White, Ashley Benson, Penn Badgley, Aldis Hodge and Vincent Pastore. Featured in Premiere Telecine, the feature is loaded with suspense as it follows a day that became fateful for a family of criminals.

Advertising

The mafia atmosphere continues in the Telecine collection, which brings together unmissable tips for those who enjoy the genre, such as the classic Scarface (1983) by Brian De Palma, starring with Al Pacino. In Checkmate, Slevin’s (Josh Hartnett) life takes a turn when he finds himself in the middle of a war between two New York rivals, Chief (Morgan Freeman) and Rabbi (Ben Kingsley). The city is also the scene of Queens of Crime and has a powerful trio of women. In the 1970s, Kathy (Melissa McCarthy), Ruby (Tiffany Haddish) and Claire (Elisabeth Moss) seize the throne and take over Hell’s Kitchen when their husbands, Irish mob leaders, are arrested. The mob also gains evidence in Crime Tycoons, John Wick – Back in the Game, Wild Dogs, Reckoning, A Nearly Perfect Heist and Games, Hurt, and Two Smoking Barrels.

Check out the full grid here.