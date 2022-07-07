Tesla is alerted by software defect in more than 59 thousand vehicles

On June 29, an organ of Traffic Germany’s bus station said on its website that Tesla Models Y and 3 had a defect in the emergency call software, affecting 59,000 people. vehicles In all world. In the statement, the KBA agency identified the issue of errors in eCall, which would be contacting the teams without any emergency or serious accident.

But the headache doesn’t just fall on traffic agents around the world. The current president of Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musk, will have to deal with a recall request, in which a call is made by a manufacturer or distributor for a certain product to be taken back to him for replacement or repair of possible or real ones. defects.

KBA estimates that 59,129 vehicles were affected globally, but did not specify how many of these were registered in Germany alone. In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun an investigation into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the advanced Autopilot driver assistance system, a necessary step before requesting a recall.

However, the company – which will have to fulfill requests for maintenance and return, as well as the exchange of these vehicles – does not only have this problem to deal with. CEO Elon Musk revealed the 17.9% drop in electric vehicle sales compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The declaration is based on the shutdown of a unit in China due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which would have damaged production and the supply chain, thus losing billions of dollars due to the lack of batteries in China.