The Crew 2 will be free to play on Xbox

Fans of Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 will be happy to hear that an update for Xbox Series X is now available, pushing the game to 60fps on console and adding visual improvements including Fuzz and Screen Space Shadow, weather changes, and color grading. Plus, you’re getting a free trial week from July 7th to July 13th!

As of today, The Crew 2 features two performance modes on Xbox Series X in the form of “Resolution” (dynamic 4K, 30fps) and “Performance” (dynamic FullHD, 60fps). The same can’t be said for the Xbox Series S, with Ubisoft stating that “our teams are still investigating the possibility at this point”, but the console at least benefits from the new Fuzz and Screen Space Shadow features.

If you’re wondering, “Fuzz” aims to “improve the lighting simulation of ‘cute’ material such as grass, twigs or small bushes in the distance”, while “SSS” is used to “help improve the game’s shadows using the information available on the screen (the player’s camera)”.

Here are some of the other features that Ubisoft has been promoting with this latest update:

“Quality of life improvements now available with The Crew 2’s latest update include handling improvements, better color grading, and an overhauled weather system. Car vehicles following player requests. Color grading has been improved to find the right balance of color, contrast and brightness, as well as lighting. The new weather cycle brings more variety to the game world, as well as a visual overhaul of snowy events.”

You can play The Crew 2 for free on Xbox from this Thursday, July 7th through Thursday, July 13th, giving you the chance to check out the new improvements along with all the content added in the Season 6 Episode 1 Update. , which includes six new playgrounds and a partnership with three-time world drift champion Chris Forsberg.