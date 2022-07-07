The first iPhone hit the market 15 years ago; check model

Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone on January 9, 2007, and the device went on sale on June 29, 2007. “An iPod, a phone and a mobile Internet communicator… They’re not three separate devices,” Jobs said. He still went on to say that from that day onwards, the apple would reinvent the telephone. Check out more details in this article about iPhone debut 15 years ago.

Read more: Is Samsung Becoming Similar to iPhone?

The first iPhone hit the market 15 years ago

Since its introduction, the iPhone has permanently changed the world and the mobile technology industry. Just 74 days had passed after the iPhone’s launch, on June 29, 2007, when Apple announced that more than 1 million devices had been sold. The starting price for an iPhone was $499.

After that, the iPhone had a complete evolution, featuring advanced performance and camera features, supported by iOS and the App Store, which the first iPhone did not have. In an interview released ahead of the device’s anniversary, Apple executive Greg Joswiak and other company officials involved in the iPhone’s development discussed how the smartphone was introduced and how it was instrumental in defining the industry for years to come.

Paradigm shift with the first iPhone

According to a Counterpoint Research report released in September last year, the majority of mobile devices on the planet are iPhones, and so far, there have been 13 editions of the line. The study was carried out in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, according to the survey, among the 10 best-selling cell phones in the world, the iPhone is in 8 different positions.

Although Steve Jobs died in 2011 – four years after his greatest invention – from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56, he was primarily responsible for the paradigm shift in the technology sector.