‘The Kissing Booth’: Joey King Reveals She Got High While Filming The Sequels

In an interview with Jimmy KimmelLive, Joey King (‘I’m Still Here’) revealed that she got extremely stoned while filming the romantic comedy sequels ‘The Kissing Tent‘.

“On my last day of shooting the ‘A Barraca do Beijo 2 and 3’ sequences, I got stoned. I wasn’t very professional. I still had seven scenes to shoot. And my friend Taylor [Zakhar Perez], who played Marco, was not working. He was stoned too, but I was too stoned. You know when you’re so high you can only say, ‘I’m high’? That was my state.”

she completes, “If you’re a fan of the ‘The Kissing Booth’ franchise, you’ll know which scene [eu filmei chapada]. It was during the scene where me and my best friend Lee are having a serious conversation about me lying to him about college. I was too stoned.”

It is worth remembering that the actress Joey King will star in the action movie ‘The princess‘, which will be released by Star+ on July 22nd.

Le-Van Kiet (‘Furie’) is in charge of directing.

Described as a mixture of ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘The Raid’the film follows a young princess (King) who is far more comfortable with a sword than a crown – and it’s up to her to save the kingdom from ruthless mercenaries.

The cast still has Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’), Olga Kurylenko (‘Black Widow’) and Veronica Ngo (‘The Old Guard’).

