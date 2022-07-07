These are the 61 people who made Boris fall

Among ministers, secretaries of state and members of parliament, 61 resignations within the Conservative Party brought down the Johnson government.

Boris Johnson agreed to step down from the leadership of the Conservative party on Thursday, after growing pressure from public opinion and his own government. In less than a week, 61 people left their positions.

At issue was a scandal involving the deputy chairman of the Conservative bench in the British parliament, Chris Pincher – resigned after allegations that he groped two men during a private party at the Carlton Club, the club for members of the Conservative Party in London.

In his resignation letter, Pincher explained to Boris Johnson that he “drank too much” and that he “shame on himself and other people”. According to what witnesses told the BBC, Pincher was seen “extremely drunk” at the Carlton Club on Wednesday night.

What followed was a veritable avalanche of layoffs. Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, was the first to announce his resignation, justifying that he “could not continue” for reasons of “conscience”, although he stressed that “it was a huge privilege to serve in this position”. Moments later followed the departure of Rishi Sunak, finance minister, who admitted that “it is with great sadness that he resigns from the government”.

– John Glen, Secretary of State for Financial Affairs and Member of Parliament since 2010

– Victoria Atkins, Member of Parliament

– Stuart Andrew, Member of Parliament

– Jo Churchill, Member of Parliament

– Will Quince, Secretary of State for Children and Families

– Robin Walker, Secretary of State for School Standards and Member of Parliament since 2010

– Felicity Buchan, Member of Parliament since 2019

– Laura Trott, Member of the Department of Transport and Member of Parliament

– Selaine Saxby, Member of Parliament

– Claire Coutinho, Member of Parliament

– David Johnston, Member of Parliament

– Rishi Sunak, Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament

– Sajid Javid, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament

– Bim Afolami, Vice President of the Conservative Party

– Saqib Bhatti, Member of Parliament

– Jonathan Gullis, Member of Parliament

– Nicola Richards, Member of Parliament

– Alex Chalk, Member of Parliament

– Virginia Crosbie, Member of Parliament

– Theo Clarke, Kenya Commercial Envoy and Member of Parliament

– Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy for Morocco and Member of Parliament since 2001

– Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Equality

– Neil O’Brien, Secretary of State for Social Mobility

– Alex Burghart, Secretary of State for Skills

– Craig Williams, Member of Parliament

– Mark Logan, Member of Parliament

– Mims David, Secretary of State for Employment

– Mark Fletcher, Member of Parliament

– Sara Britcliffe, Member of Parliament

– Ruth Edwards, Member of Parliament

– Peter Gibson, Member of Parliament

– David Duguid, Member of Parliament

– James Sunderland, Member of Parliament

– Jacob Young, Member of Parliament

– David Mundell, trade envoy to New Zealand

– James Daly, Member of Parliament

– Danny Kruger, Member of Parliament

– Ed Argar, Secretary of State for Health

– Gareth Davies, Member of Parliament

– James Davies, Member of Parliament

– Helen Whately, Secretary of State for the Treasury

– Damian Hinds, Secretary of State for Security

– Guy Opperman, Secretary of State Pensions

– Chris Philp, Secretary of State for Technology

— James Cartlidge, Secretary of State for the Courts

– George Freeman, Secretary of State for Science

– Michelle Donelan, Minister of Education

– Rebecca Pow, Secretary of State for the Environment

– Rob Butler, Member of Parliament

– Caroline Johnson, Vice President of the Conservative Party

– Luke Hall, Vice President of the Conservative Party