Thor 4 Ending Explained (Love and Thunder)

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrived in Brazilian cinemas. The fourth film of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth continued the story of one of the original Avengers. With a journey in search of a new purpose and self-knowledge, the end of the film surprised some fans. Check out the Thor 4 ending explained below.

It is no exaggeration to say that Thor was the character who underwent the most changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). And even with changes in a short period of time. In three different films, year after year, we follow different versions of the character. So, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Ultimatum (2019) presented different moments for the Norse God.

In such a short time, Thor lived different realities. Now in love and thunder, it was time to meet again. So, let’s understand a little about what the movie says about the character in the explained ending of Thor 4. Of course, we will talk openly about the end of the plot. So, you don’t even need to warn that spoilers will be released in the rest of the text, right?

Thor 4 ending explained

With that out of the way, let’s get to the spoilers. many thought that Thor 4 it would be an eventual farewell to the character. After all, almost every other original Avengers has already said goodbye to the character. So, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) said goodbye to the franchise. However, fans were surprised by the permanence of Chris Hemsworth and, of course, the character of Thor in the MCU.

At the end, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) decides to use her powers as Mighty Thor once again. In this way, she helps to rescue the children of Asgard and defeat cap (Christian Bale). However, the character ends up with a tragic death, causing the farewell of one of the oldest names in the MCU.

But the big surprise at the end came later. Gorr, seeking redemption, asks the Eternity to bring your daughter back. So he asks for Thor take care of the girl. O God, still shaken by Jane’s death, grants the promise to the villain. Therefore, Thor became the adoptive father of the daughter of the butcher of the gods. The most interesting: the girl’s name is Love.

A new phase and a farewell to Thor

Thor then managed to find himself again. Not before, however, he had his life turned upside down once more. the end of Thor: Love and Thunder marked a fresh start for the character. With a fifth movie guaranteed, fans should look forward to the next stage. dad of the Norse God.

The end of the film marked, yes, a farewell. He gained a daughter but lost his ex-girlfriend. Thor: Love and Thunder ended Jane Foster’s journey in the MCU. During the post-credits scene, we see the character being greeted by heimdall (Idris Elba) in Vallhala. Therefore, it seems unlikely that she will ever return to the Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder marked the restart for Thor. Now, with a very sharp hook, we should follow a new journey for the hero. The film premiered in theaters on July 7th and still has no date on when it will hit theaters. Disney Plus.

