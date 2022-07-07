“Thor 4”: What Will Marvel’s Future Look Like After The Movie?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premiered this Thursday (7th) in Brazilian cinemas and is giving a lot of talk. The film is possibly one of the most controversial Marvel Studios titles of recent years and shows that it is well insulated from everything that is happening in Phase 4 of the movie. Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, certain developments and characters present in the story must be very important in the future and we have already created our theories about them.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Thor 4”

1 – Love will be part of the Young Avengers

Love (India Rose Hemsworth) was a big surprise from “Thor: Love and Thunder”. the daughter of cap, O butcher of the gods (Christian Bale) ends up being adopted by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) at the end of the film. From the ending, we can see that the God of Thunder passed on his knowledge of fighting to the girl with superhuman gifts. If we add that to the fact that Marvel has already introduced many young heroes in its Phase 4, like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), we can expect a newer group of superheroes to make up an unprecedented lineup of the Avengers.

2 – Heroes will wish Eternity

Another important element presented in “Thor 4” was the Eternity. The entity with the power to grant any wish is sure to be addressed again in the future of the MCU, whether by a villain who will turn to it to carry out an evil plan or even a group of heroes who will try to use its magic to solve a problem. Fact is, Eternity is too powerful to have appeared just this once.

3 – Hercules will be the villain of “Thor 5”

Another theory that is practically confirmed is that Hercules (Brett Goldstein) will appear again in a future Marvel Studios title. After that post-credits scene in which the character is summoned by Zeus (Russell Crowe) to defeat the God of Thunder, we can expect to see him in another feature from the studio with Avenger, or in a possible 5th Thor movie.

4 – Jane Foster will come back to life

The ending of “Thor: Love and Thunder” confirms the death of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). The Mighty Thor ended up in Valhalla, as the second post-credits scene shows. Still, after seeing how the love interest of the brother of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) might grow into a heroine, it’s quite likely that Marvel wants to bring her back eventually. Now that the franchise is exploring the Multiverse, there’s also the possibility that we’ll see another version of Jane being introduced. Who knows?

5 – Valkyrie will get a queen

Finally, we need to talk about Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). The King of Asgard remains one of the best things about the “Thor” movies and the fact that they addressed her sexual orientation in “Love and Thunder” only made everything about her even better. After learning about her tragic journey in love, we need to see Valkyrie being happy-and it would be all she had a partner by her side, so that her arc would close in a very coherent way.