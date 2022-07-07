Three points to understand the Dutch farmers’ revolt

The Netherlands is experiencing days of protests triggered by farmers in the country, due to targets imposed by the government to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides from the manure and urine of cattle, pigs and other animals and from the use of ammonia in fertilizers.

In response, producers are blocking supermarkets, distribution centers and roads across the country. This Wednesday (6), farmers blocked with tractors the airport of Groningen Eelde, in the northeast of the Netherlands. Check out some points to understand how this revolt has spread across the country:

What is the Dutch government’s plan?

The Dutch government’s goal is to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia by 50% by 2030, through cuts that could reach 70% in areas close to endangered species habitats.

The estimate is that, to achieve these goals, it would be necessary to reduce the number of livestock animals by 30%. Dutch provincial governments were given a year to devise strategies to make these cuts. One of the measures being considered is the expropriation of farms with large numbers of animals.

Farmers block the entrance to the distribution center of a supermarket chain in Nijkerk, on Tuesday (5). Photo: EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The Dutch government set the deadline after Dutch and European courts issued orders to resolve the issue.

What do the farmers say?

Dutch farmers claim that the emissions reduction plan could derail the future of the sector in the country.

“It’s about our families, our future, our children’s future. It’s about our way of life,” said sheep farmer Bart Kemp, one of the protest organizers, during a demonstration in The Hague.

Dutch fishermen have joined the protests, fearing that environmental targets will also affect the application for new fishing permits. This week, some of them blocked ferry traffic between Harlingen, in the north of the Netherlands, and the islands of Terschelling and Vlieland.

According to information from the national agricultural lobby group LTO reproduced by DW, the Netherlands has almost 54,000 rural enterprises, which totaled exports of 94.5 billion euros in 2019.

How has the government responded to the protests?

The Dutch government has been promoting negotiations with groups that represent farmers, in which public servants working on initiatives aimed at reducing emissions participate.

“We are working towards a strong agricultural sector, with an eye on a healthy environment,” said Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten.

Tractors take over the A67 highway during a protest near Hapert on Monday (4). EFE/EPA/ROB ENGELAAR

However, Prime Minister Mark Rutte criticized what he called excesses in the protests. In June, protesters staged protests in the town of Hierden in front of the home of Christianne van der Wal, the cabinet minister who oversees environmental policies in the Netherlands, who said her children felt threatened. According to reports, manure was scattered near the residence.

“You can protest, but in a civilized way. So don’t block roads, don’t set off fireworks outside a minister’s house, don’t spread manure, don’t scare children and don’t put families in danger,” Rutte said.

On Tuesday night (5), police fired shots at farmers, alleging that they were driving tractors at police and vehicles to try to break a blockade in the province of Friesland, in the north of the Netherlands. Nobody was hurt. Three protesters were arrested.

The day before, protests were dispersed with tear gas and dogs, and Dutch police issued around 200 fines and arrested several protesters.

Rutte appointed Johan Remkes, a former deputy prime minister, as a mediator for discussions with farmers. However, parliamentarian Caroline van der Plas, from the Peasant Citizen Movement party, said that Remkes, a member of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (captioned by Rutte), cannot be considered impartial because he participated in the production of a report criticizing the broadcasts. of nitrogen oxides by 2020.