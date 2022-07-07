Today’s Afternoon Session: see which movie TV Globo is showing this Monday (6) – Zoeira

Today’s “Afternoon Session”, Monday (6), shows the American film “A story that happens” after the chapter of the novel “O Cravo e a Rosa”, at 3:30 pmat TV Globo. The work, from 2008, is of the genre fantasy and comedyis directed by Adam Shankman, in addition to having the participation of Adam Sandler and Courteney Cox, the actress who played Monica in Friends.

Synopsis for ‘A Make-Believe That Happens’

The life of Skeeter Bronson turns upside down when the stories he tells before bed for your nephews start to come true.

The protagonist, played by Adam Sandler, works at a hotel and tries to use what happened in the stories that came true to change your life. Skeeter seeks to fulfill his personal and professional desires with this. However, he loses control over the stories, amid the children’s improvisationsand you need to correct your mistakes.

Today’s Afternoon Session movie trailer

Factsheet of ‘A Make-believe That Happens’

Original title: Bedtime Stories (2008)

Bedtime Stories (2008) Cast: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand and Teresa Palmer

Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand and Teresa Palmer Direction: Adam Shankman

Adam Shankman Nationality: American

American Genre: fantasy and comedy

