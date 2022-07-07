Turco indicates Atlético-MG’s lineup against São Paulo for the Brasileirão

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

After securing classification in Libertadores da América, Atlético now focuses its attention on the confrontation against São Paulo, scheduled for Sunday, at 18:00, in Belo Horizonte, for the Brasileirão Série A. In third with 27 points, Galo knows the importance of once again do your homework.

However, it will hardly be the team that won Emelec yesterday, at Mineirão. Atlético’s lineup against São Paulo will have some changes. At least that’s what Turkish coach Mohamed indicated, who intends to give some athletes a longer rest period due to the decisive game of the Copa do Brasil.

“When I think about the lineup for Sunday, I have to think about the player who will only have Monday and Tuesday to recover for the game at Maracanã. I have to be very smart and put together a team to arrive on Wednesday with some rested players”, he projected.

“We always say that we have a squad where everyone has the possibility to play. Today (yesterday), we ended up playing the most important game of the year with Neto, Calebe and Rubens – basic players, along with experience. We’ve already passed the stage, it was the most important thing. Now it’s time to rest to think about everything that comes now. Those who are injured are not going to play and I can’t be worried. I trust this group of players a lot. We are going to be very competitive, both in the quarter-finals of Libertadores, in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brasileirão. We will always be there, competing to the last resort,” he said.

Keno and Jair, in the medical department, are certain absences. In addition to Ademir, who tested positive for Covid-19 and is also left out. Allan, who served suspension yesterday, can be used by Turco.

Kardec

Today was presentation day at Galo. Allan Kardec gave his first press conference today as an Atlético player. He signed a contract until the end of 2024.

“Until the day I can debut, which is on the 21st, against Cuiabá, we will have a few weeks of preparation. The tendency is that in this period my pre-season will be made. We have to think one day at a time. The evolution has been above expectations, both physically and technically.”