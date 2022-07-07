Twitter page posts photos of amazing species you’ve probably never heard of; see the top 10 | biodiversity

From snub-nosed monkey to blue bee to pink-necked green pigeon, Earth is home to curious and extraordinary species — and possibly many of them you may have never even heard of. Even though technology allows us to go to remote places and encounter creatures of nature, we still have little exploration of the unknown.
To bring you a little closer to our planet rich in biodiversity, the Twitter profile ‘Weird Animals’ publishes photos of somewhat unusual and “strange” animals. Its purpose is to highlight the wonders of evolution and the extraordinary diversity of life.
Check out the top 10 photos:
#1: Fluffy snub-nosed monkey from Burma. They hide when it rains, because it makes them sneeze.
Monkey — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#2: The potoo is a crazy bird from Central and South America.
Bird — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#3: The Patagonian mara from Argentina looks like a rabbit or a small deer, but is actually a large rodent.
Mara — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#4: Wonderful photo of a female blue bee from Australia.
Blue bee — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#5: Bright colors of the Southeast Asian pink-necked green pigeon.
Green pigeon — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#6: The vaquita is a small critically endangered porpoise from the Gulf of California. Only 12 individuals remain.
Vaquita — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#7: The adorable black-nosed valai is a rare breed of sheep from Switzerland.
Valais — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#8: An arctic fox in the process of changing from a summer “coat” to a winter one.
Fox — Photo: Playback / Twitter
#9: The adorable caracal, also known as the desert lynx.
Caracal Cat — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
#10: Turning a picture of bats upside down makes them look like they’re dancing!
Bats — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
To see more species, access the ‘Weird Animals’ profile on Twitter.