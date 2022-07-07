Ukraine raises flag on recaptured island, Russia consolidates gains in east

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces on Thursday raised their national flag on a recaptured Black Sea island in a symbol of defiance against Moscow, but Russian forces consolidated gains in eastern Ukraine and probed defenses for potential new targets.

Moscow responded quickly to the flag-raising ceremony. He said one of his warplanes hit Serpent Island shortly afterwards and destroyed part of the Ukrainian detachment there.

The small island, located about 140 km south of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, is strategically important as it protects shipping lanes. Russia abandoned it at the end of June in what it said was a gesture of goodwill — a victory for Ukraine that Kiev hopes could ease Moscow’s blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Footage released by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Thursday showed three Ukrainian soldiers raising the blue and yellow national flag on a piece of land on Serpent Island, next to the remains of a destroyed building.

“Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, suggested the moment would be repeated across Ukraine in the coming months.

“The Ukrainian flag is on Serpent Island. Ahead of us are many more videos of Ukrainian cities that are currently under temporary occupation,” he wrote on Telegram.

Russia’s missile attack on the island’s new residents caused significant damage to its pier, said Odessa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk.

Brachuk said two more Russian missiles hit and destroyed two grain stores in his region containing 35 tons of grain.

In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said several Ukrainian troops landed on the island before dawn and took pictures with the flag.

“An aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces immediately launched a high-precision missile attack on Serpent Island, and as a result part of the Ukrainian military personnel was destroyed,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Meanwhile, Russian forces in eastern Ukraine kept up the pressure on Ukrainian troops trying to hold the line along the northern border of the Donetsk region in preparation for a new, broader offensive against them.

After taking the city of Lysychansk on Sunday and effectively consolidating its full control of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Moscow has made it clear that it plans to capture parts of neighboring Donetsk that it has yet to conquer. Kiev still controls some major cities.

