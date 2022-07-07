US F-35 Fighters Arrive in South Korea Amid Tensions with North

The US Air Force’s F-35 stealth fighter jets arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to conduct flight operations alongside their South Korean counterparts amid tensions with North Korea.

The aircraft is expected to fly with several others over South Korea and surrounding waters as part of a 10-day training mission, the US Forces Korea said in a statement. South Korean F-35 aircraft are expected to fly with US aircraft.

“Routine familiarization and training flights will enhance the interoperability of the two Air Forces to serve and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said. “Aviation training is also an opportunity for aircrews to perform lift and maintenance tasks to support the latest in military aircraft technology.”

In a separate statement, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the exercises are aimed at “demonstrating the South Korea-US alliance’s strong deterrence and joint defense posture, as well as improving interoperability between the two Air Forces,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

Tuesday’s deployment is the first time in five years that the US has publicly deployed stealth warplanes to South Korea. Washington last publicly disclosed the deployment of stealth fighter jets in December 2017, when it sent F-22 stealth fighter jets and F-35 aircraft to participate in a joint air exercise.

The exercises also come amid an escalation of tension with North Korea, which appears to be ramping up its missile tests.

In early June, the US and its allies flew dozens of jets over the Korean Peninsula in exercises designed to respond to Pyongyang’s provocations, the Associated Press reported at the time.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol hosted President Biden in Seoul in mid-May, during which the two expressed interest in expanding joint military exercises around the Korean Peninsula.

“Both leaders agree to initiate discussions to expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean Peninsula,” the leaders said in a joint statement on May 21.

In addition, the US also reaffirmed its commitment to “deploy strategic US military assets in a timely and coordinated manner, as needed, as well as enhance these measures and identify new or additional measures to bolster deterrence in the face of North Korea’s destabilizing activities.” .