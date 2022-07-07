Viola Davis is a mighty warrior in the 1st trailer for “The Woman King”

They will never take her power away! To the sound of “My Power“, gives Beyoncea Sony Pictures released this Wednesday (06) the 1st trailer for “The King Woman“. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewoodthe feature film stars Viola Davis; who plays a powerful warrior, leader of an all-female combat unit. Inspired by real events, the plot follows the preparations for a war between an African nation and European colonists. Watch the trailer below:

With Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega in the cast, “The King Woman” has production of Viola Davis. The premiere exclusive in theaters is scheduled for September 22.

Viola Davis Set to Star in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series on HBO Max

already leave a separate Emmy for that woman! The magazine Variety revealed this Tuesday (03) that the actress Viola Davis should star in a series spin off in “Peacemaker“, gives A.Dat HBO Max. In the two films in the franchise “Suicide squad” and in the series of the character lived by John Cenathe American plays Amanda Waller, a stern government agent responsible for, among other things, commanding Task Force X.

According to Varietythe plot of this new production will have as its starting point the revelations made about Amanda in the final episode of “Peacemaker“.

WARNING, SPOILERS TO FOLLOW! If you haven’t watched the series, beware.!

In the last minutes of episode 8, entitled “Kutando o Pau da Bavaca”, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) announces at a press conference that she is the daughter of Amanda Waller and that her mother controls the Suicide Squad on covert missions by the US government. The authorities’ greatest asset over the team was precisely their anonymity, which allowed them to act outside the law and international jurisdiction. After such disclosure, the group’s fate hangs in the balance!

In addition to starring in the spin-off, Viola Davis should also be one of the executive producers, alongside James Gunn and Peter Safran. Christal Henry is slated to write the screenplay. The production is from Warner Bros. Television.

Even without an official title or premiere date, it is interesting to notice that, amid the cancellations of DC series produced by the television network The CW, Warner is willing to invest in more productions that have a connection with its cinematographic universe, expanding it. or on a larger scale.