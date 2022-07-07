Want to get smarter? The 5 best tricks to boost your brain

Intelligence seems like something abstract, but it is part of the organic functions of the brain. Stimulating the mind and thinking is done through exercises and healthy practices. Incidentally, this is what happens with all structures belonging to the human body. So there are some exercises or tricks that can be used to get smarter.

It is not about adhering to just philosophical practices, but testing in practice the changes that certain habits can bring to your reasoning. Getting smarter depends on effort, dedication and, above all, changes in the way you act.

Check out the best tricks to get smarter

Check out what are the tips for you to get smarter and have a well-prepared mind.

1 – Focus on activities

Of course, focus is fundamental, but it may just sound like an empty tip. However, to increase the level of focus you have on your tasks, simply reduce distractions. Turn off your cell phone, stay away from the TV and focus on your activities. Set a time to develop them and progress gradually.

2 – Eat better

“You are what you eat”. This phrase is used for practically everything related to health and the human body. Regulate your diet with more diversity and with foods of natural and healthy origin.

3 – Sleep well

Before bed, put the screens aside and don’t eat heavy meals. Rest in a quiet, dark environment. Try to sleep for 8 hours every day and let your body rest. Your mind will work much better that way.

4 – Stimulate your creativity

Creativity can be stimulated in many ways. It is possible to learn something new, start playing a musical instrument, draw, paint, dance, sing, etc. Learn a new language or just travel and experience different cultures. All of this will make you smarter and will reduce your stress levels.

5 – Read a lot more

One of the best brain exercises that helps you get smarter is reading. If you don’t usually read a lot of books, start right now. If you already read, don’t stop and intensify reading more.