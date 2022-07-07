Website says Elon Musk has fathered 2 more kids in 2021; billionaire already had 7 children | Technology

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, assumed the paternity of twins fathered by an executive at one of his companies in 2021, according to a report by the American website “Business Insider” published on Wednesday (6).
The billionaire owner of electric car maker Tesla, who announced the purchase of Twitter last April, already has seven children, one of whom was also born in 2021.
The site said it had access to court documents in which Musk asked for his surname to be added to those of the twins. The petition was answered in May of this year in Austin, Texas, where he lives.
According to the publication, the mother is Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink, a neuroscience startup that wants to “connect our brains to computers”, as defined by Musk.
Neither the businessman nor Zilis commented on the report.
Who are the billionaire’s children?
Until then, what was known is that Musk had eight children with two women — one of whom died a few weeks after birth.
With his first wife Justine Musk, the businessman became a father of twins in 2004 — a daughter, who identifies as a transgender woman, recently obtained authorization in court to rectify her name and remove father’s surnamewith whom he broke off relations.
The couple also had triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai before their divorce in 2008. And a baby who died suddenly a few weeks after birth.
In 2020, Musk gave the unpronounceable name X AE A-XII to his seventh child, with then-girlfriend Canadian singer Grimes. In December 2021, she stated that she also had a daughter with Musk, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
Elon Musk in a photo with his son X AE A-XII, which he had with the singer Grimes in 2020 – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter