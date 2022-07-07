“What I can say to the crowd is…”; Alexis Sánchez ’emerges’ in Flamengo’s hot market and Braz debates hiring

Very close to closing the definitive contracting of Arturo VidalO Flamengo would already be eyeing another striker from outside. The club came to negotiate, but gave up on hiring Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille. The French team even approved the negotiations, retreated and irritated Fla. Rubro-Negro had everything right with the striker.

Soon after, the name considered would be that of the Inter Milan player, Alexis Sanchéz. The club did not make the proposal official, but talks were advanced according to some vehicles and the fact that he is not in Inter Milan’s plans.

According to journalist Nicoló Schira, the player refused the red-black attack to stay in Europe. Along with the carioca club, there were: Galatasaray, Al-Rayyan (from Qatar) and a Japanese club also made an offer to the Chilean, who refused all offers and intends to wait for other situations.

This Thursday (7), Marcos Braz spoke about a possible signing of Alexis Sánchez to Flamengo: “There are several situations that need to be analyzed. What I can tell the fans is that Flamengo will work and will have a great transfers. We will have a pleasant surprise”, said the leader.