There is no doubt that when we talk about technology, Google is certainly one of the most influential companies today. With a large volume of information circulating on its servers, it is normal that it ends up retaining a lot of data of the most varied types, including some that you provide during your navigation.

Curious about what kind of data the Quest Giant collects? Check out each of them below.

What information does Google keep about you?

Chrome search history

Since Chrome is a browser created by Google, it is to be expected that it will end up storing some data. In fact, this happens with all software of its kind, as this backup helps to optimize the user experience in many ways.

After the release of version 69 of Chrome, much of this data began to be collected in a more voracious way thanks to automatic synchronization with the Google account. It is worth mentioning, however, that the mechanism does not work in the same way if it is in an incognito tab.

(Source: Shutterstock/Reproduction)

purchase data

When you access a store website, it is common to find the option to log in with your Google account — which in most cases is your Gmail. That way, the Search Giant can know which items you purchased, what date the transaction was made, your order number, and much more.

It is also common for some users to end up keeping their card data, whether debit or credit, in the browser. In their haste, many end up clicking on the browser’s suggestion to save this information for future purchases and end up regretting it later.

Account and service passwords

As we mentioned in the case of cards in the block above, it is also common for users to allow the browser (in this case, Chrome) to save their passwords so that, when accessing that page again, they do not have to log in again. So this is yet another piece of data that Google knows about you.

(Source: Shutterstock/Reproduction)

location history

There is no doubt that Google Maps is a service that helps a lot. Whether for walking or driving, the help with maps can trace an entire path without major problems. These routes also become something stored by Google, as well as the places you’ve been with the help of navigation.

YouTube views

Finally, we will mention your search logs and videos viewed on YouTube here. When you watch a video, the platform starts recording your preferences to make suggestions based on your tastes. Oh, and yes: the video site is owned by Gigante das Buscas.

How do I find out everything Google knows about me?

To find out everything Google has already recorded about you, just do the following:

Log into your Google account (on the same search engine) and then go to takeout.google.com/settings/takeout;

On the next screen, see all the services that store your data. Choose which ones you want to know about and click Next step;

Choose the export method, how you want to receive this data (whether by email, Dropbox or Google Drive), the frequency to receive it (it is possible only once or bimonthly for a period of one year) and size (from 1 GB to 50 GB);

click in create exportdownload when everything is correct and explore the files for the data you want later.

That way, you get exactly what data Google has stored about you. Remembering that within each service it is also possible to delete data to increase your privacy, such as deleting the history of videos viewed on YouTube, for example.