Which iPhones have 5G? See list of all compatible cell phones | Cell

iPhones with 5G have been on sale since 2020. Still, there is a lot of doubt among consumers about which Apple cell phone models are compatible with fifth-generation mobile internet. The release of the 5G signal in Brazil tends to further increase the demand for the subject, as the new connection reaches speeds between 20 and 50 times faster than 4G.

In Brazil, Apple is among the manufacturers that offer smartphones compatible with this network since 2020, when it announced the arrival of the iPhone 12 globally. The catalog has grown since then with the arrival of the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 2022 generations. all are nine branded phones in these conditions.

5G compatible iPhones

Below, check out all the Apple cell phones that are compatible with the network and that are available in the Brazilian market.

Consumers interested in buying an iPhone compatible with 5G internet can find options ranging from R$3,454 (in the case of the SE) to R$7,789 (for the 13 Pro Max) on Amazon.

American iPhone works on Brazilian 5G?

Consumers who choose to buy Apple cell phones abroad can rest assured that they will work with national 5G. In the United States, the manufacturer sells iPhone models capable of connecting to the conventional 5G internet in several countries. In addition, the models are compatible with networks called millimeter waves or mmWave, which use low-range, ultra-high-frequency waves to deliver maximum 5G performance.

In other words, it is possible to say that the American iPhone is more complete than the one sold in Brazil and in other nations because it includes a technology that was implemented specifically in the United States. The Brazilian or European iPhone can connect to American 5G, but not to mmWave, whose coverage is quite limited.

