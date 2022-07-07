Who do the protagonists date outside of the series? · Rolling Stone

Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, David Harbor and other Stranger Things actors have serious relationships in real life

Over the seasons of Stranger Things (2016), new couples emerged – and broke up – in the series’ plot, in the same way that it happened with the cast in real life. Some couples emerged behind the scenes and are together to this day, as Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyerinterpreters of jonathan and nancy.

In the series, the couple only appeared in the second season, however, the actors have been together since 2016 and even share an apartment. Already Millie Bobby Brown had more than one romance over the years he played Elevenbut who won the star’s heart recently was Jake Bongiovison of Jon Bon Jovi.

boyfriend of brown on screens, in real life Finn Wolfhard (Mike) is in a relationship with the actress Elsie Richter since 2021. While Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) has a four-year long relationship with Lizzy Yu. Nonetheless, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Sadie Sink (Max)the other members of the young cast of Stranger Thingshave not publicly dated anyone at the time of publishing this article.

Joe Keeryinterpreter of Steve in the series, is much more successful in love than her character. Actor is dating the actress Maika Monroe since 2017, when they met on the set of the movie After all (2018). While Maya Hawke (Robin)is in a reserved relationship with Spencer Barnett.

The adult cast also won hearts. David Harbor (Hopper)is married to the singer Lily Allen since 2019 and always declares himself to her on social media. While Winona Ryder (Joyce) is in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay since 2011.

Jamie Campbell Bowernew darling of Stranger Things, is also compromised. The actor has dated stars like Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)but is now in a relationship with Ruby Quilter. While Joseph Quinn (Eddie)seems to be single, but Doja Cat already has an eye on the star and even asked for help from schnapp to conquer it.