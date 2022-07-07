Windows 11 update to fix crash is also failing

No fix yet for new glitch

THE Microsoft continues to release updates to fix and improve its latest operating system, the Windows 11but in one of the updates (KB5014668 (build 22000.776)) for the channel Release Preview that arrived last month, a change that was supposed to fix an operating system update failure is also failing.

The update even fixed the detected issue that caused the update to fail, but some users detected a new failure to perform the update, caused by this build, which had already been released as an optional cumulative update for any user who had interest, without the need to be part of the program preview.

In the changelog presented for the update, it was even reinforced that one of the news was the correction of this failure in the update: “We fixed an issue that may cause the upgrade to Windows 11 (original version) to fail”

“Many people are having issues with the optional cumulative update KB5014668, [falam que] it cannot be installed across the internet Microsoft did not fix it, check the Microsoft community and search Bing” says a Feedback Hub message.

With several complaints reported on the support forum of Microsofta user reported that he was able to solve the problem by reinstalling Windows 11, see:

– Continues after advertising –

“Sorry for the time but I was finally able to resolve it. I had to contact MS support and open a ticket, they told me to perform an in-place upgrade (which I didn’t want to do in the first place) . Anyway, I proceeded to download Windows 11 and mounted it.”

“After following all the steps for the update, I noticed that Windows has re-installed those KBs that were previously installed; Update 2022-04 for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB4023057) – Cumulative Update 2022-06 for .NET Framework 3.5 and 48 for Windows 11 for x64 (KB5013889). After several reboots and patience, it was possible to install the desired June KB KB5014668”

THE Microsoft has not yet released an update to fix this issue that appeared in this update.

– Continues after advertising –

Illustrator creates dex with 151 “Pokémon” based on Brazilian culture, check out images

Bagmon is a hit! We talked to the creator of 151 “Pokémon” based on Brazilian culture

The franchise will have many new features such as a Bagdex App, a Cardgame and collectibles, as well as a 100% original game project



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: neowin