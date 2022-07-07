Without Fla, Atlético and MPF discuss security for the Copa do Brasil game

The letter sent by Atlético-MG to CBF, Flamengo and the Federal Public Ministry at the end of last month regarding the safety of alvinegro fans in the return game of the Copa do Brasil was debated today, (6), between the parties in Rio de Janeiro. The exception was the red-black club, which did not send representatives. In addition to those mentioned in the official letter, the meeting was attended by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro and the specialized Battalion of Policing in stadiums (Bepe-RJ).

According to the MPF, the purpose of the meeting was to address issues related to public security, especially those referring to federal highways, used to transport fans, with emphasis on the BR-040 highway, a road corridor between the cities of Belo Horizon and Rio de Janeiro. The aim is to prevent a possible disorder on the arrival of the athleticans in Rio de Janeiro.

Last month, Atlético notified the parties alleging that Flamengo fans were sending threats over the internet to black and white fans who intend to follow the return game, scheduled for the 13th, at Maracanã. Prints of messages have been inserted into the document. At the meeting, Galo was represented by the operations director Rodrigo Messane and by the club’s legal manager, Pedro Toquarto.

“To request the support of this D. Instituto de Segurança Pública do Rio de Janeiro (ISP), to protect the safety and physical integrity of its fans and its technical committee, as there are countless threats from red-black fans on social networks, inciting violence and indicating that the Atletico fans will be received with great violence, on the day of the event”, read an excerpt from the document.

Atlético and Flamengo will face each other next Wednesday (13), for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg ended with a 2-1 victory for Alvinegro at Mineirão.