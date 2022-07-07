Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and Ultra launched, real 5G in Brazil and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the arrival of the Galaxy M13 in Brazil, the launch of the Xiaomi 12S line and the new Xiaomi Band 7 Pro bracelet, rumors about chipset and prices of the iPhone 14 line, the arrival of the “real” 5G in Brazil and the first benchmarks of models with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Galaxy M13 in Brazil and new rumors





Samsung launched the Galaxy M13 in Brazil last Monday, its newest entry-level cell phone for the line focused on online sales. The device has as highlights the main camera of 50 megapixels, the large screen of 90 Hz and the battery of 5,000 mAh, and arrives in our country in a single version of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The suggested price is R$ 1,800, and it is being sold in green, copper and blue colors. In addition to this 4G model, Samsung should soon introduce the Galaxy M13 5G in India on July 14th. In addition to supporting the fifth generation of mobile internet, the new device should bring visual and hardware changes, including even a larger 6,000 mAh battery and MediaTek chipset. Another one that should not take long to appear is the Galaxy A23 5G, a version with updated network support of the model already sold in Brazil. The device has already been certified by the Indian body similar to Anatel, and passed tests on GeekBench that gave a better idea of ​​its set of specifications. It should bring much more robust hardware than the Galaxy A23 4G, including Snapdragon 695 chipset as the main performance component. It is not yet known when the new A23 5G will be presented, but it should not be long.

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 breaks records on AnTuTu





And speaking of performance, in recent days some models not yet officially presented had benchmark tests released. What do they all have in common? They carry the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and have surpassed the 1 million and 100 thousand points range on the AnTuTu platform. The first of these was the Moto X30 Pro, which will be presented by Motorola in China later this month. Then we had the OnePlus 10T, which still doesn’t have a concrete forecast of when it will hit the market, but it will supposedly be announced by the month of September. Finally, it was the turn of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro, which ran over its rivals and secured its place at the top of the list. The gamer model scored no less than 1,156,044 points on the platform, while “normal” rivals with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 were below 1,115,000 points. This shows that the performance-oriented look really works and is much more than a way to make the device more attractive, as the Nubia cooling system seems to have been the great asset to make the new Qualcomm chip even better. Of the models mentioned, only the one from Motorola should officially arrive in Brazil, being expected under the name of Edge 30 Ultra.

Real 5G arrives in Brazil





And after what seemed like an eternity of waiting, the “real” 5G finally arrived in Brazil. At a major event held in Brasília, Anatel made official the arrival of the “pure” version of the new connection to the country’s capital. This is just the first step, but it will already serve as a means of pressuring the other states to advance their implementation schedule, as well as being a way to test with a larger number of people in a real use environment how good the 5G present in our country. To help you know if your cell phone is compatible with the new generation of the network, Anatel has updated its list of cell phones approved for 5G, including more than 60 models from the most varied brands. But not everything is perfect. Owners of satellite dishes in Brasília have already been warned that the equipment will stop working with the arrival of 5G, and will need to be replaced by a digital antenna to capture the open TV signal. This is because 5G was introduced precisely in the 3.5 GHz C-band used by analog satellite dishes, making it necessary to switch to equipment that captures the Ku-band waves.

Apple may limit newer chips to the iPhone Pro





It is not new that rumors point out that Apple should not use its new A16 Bionic chip in all models of the iPhone 14 line, but apparently the decision should not be restricted to cell phones launched in 2022, being valid also for the following years. The information comes from popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reports that Apple welcomes the restriction of using its most powerful and recent chip only in the Pro variants of the iPhone. So even in 2023 we would have iPhone 15 and 15 Max using the A16 Bionic, while iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max would debut the A17. He did not comment on whether the same will happen with future versions of the iPhone SE, which until then has always inherited the most powerful chipset available. In any case, the option would be a way for Apple to boost sales of the more expensive variants, with an increase of around 60% compared to models with a previous processor. With the change, Apple should also take advantage of and increase the prices of the iPhone 14 line, especially the Pro Max edition. As commented, the models would go up by 100 dollars each, starting to be sold from 1,100 and 1,200 dollars, respectively.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro released





Xiaomi officially presented this week the Band 7 Pro, the most complete version of the Band 7 recently announced. The model has a good rectangular screen of 1.64 inches with AMOLED technology and 450 nits brightness, which stands out for the presence of the Always On Display mode, where information is displayed with a lower consumption while the bracelet is not in direct use. It also gained aluminum construction and many color options for both the case and bracelets, also bringing GPS, 5 ATM resistance certification, support for monitoring 117 physical activities, more than 180 options of displays and even NFC for proximity payment. . Unfortunately, for now it is only available in China, but it is possible that a global version will be presented soon.

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and Ultra are released



